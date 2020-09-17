1/1
Audrey Virginia Wood Nichols
Audrey Virginia Wood Nichols, age 101, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at NHC Maury in Columbia, TN. Audrey was born in Mt. Pleasant, TN June 8, 1919 to the late Charlie and Kate Wood.
Throughout Audrey's life the world has changed and changed again. Though the climate of the world shifted and history was made she chose to spend her life in the Mt. Pleasant area and raised her family there. She loved to spend her time outdoors or working. Up until the age of 97 she was still getting up on ladders and cleaning her own gutters. She truly was a member of the greatest generation. Audrey is loved and will be missed.
Audrey is survived by her daughters: Jan (Bobby) England and Sharon McCarley; grandchildren: James (Crystal) Robert England, Chris (Shannon) McCarley, Jennifer (Wade) Atkinson, great grandchildren: Kyleigh, Kinslee, and Noah England, Candice (Thomas) Andrews, Riley Atkinson, Ethan McCarley, and Mason McCarley.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at Arlington Cemetery in Mount Pleasant, TN with Bro. Edd Brown officiating.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences can be given to the family online at www.williamsfh.com

Published in The Daily Herald from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
