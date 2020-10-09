1/1
Barbara Elora Warfield Holmes
Barbara Elora Warfield Holmes was born December 20, 1962 to Robert E Warfield and Barbara Ann Goodrum-Holmes. She went to be with the Lord on October 6, 2020.
The family will receive visitors on Sunday October 11, 2020 starting at Visitation: 1:30PM at Bellafant Tabernacle; 1607; Whatley Street Columbia, Tennessee 38401 with services to follow at 2:30PM. Interment at a later date. V. K. Ryan and Son Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Barbara attended Maury County Schools system and Columbia State Community College. She had a love for animals, baking and most of all music. For many years she worked in retail until her health failed her.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents (Robert Warfield & Barbara Holmes) a loving and devoted step-father (James M Holmes), her grandparents (James & Annie Goodrum) & ( ); her grandson (Xavier Holmes), Sisters (Brenda & Robbie Warfield, Doris Claude) and brother (Anthony Bellafant).
Barbara leaves to cherish her memory her daughter Crystal Nicole Holmes, grand-daughters Ze'Kiyah Armstrong & Keelie Nicole Holmes; Sisters Teresa (Carl) Crosby & Tonya Holmes; Brothers: Reginald (Sharon) Holmes, Robert (Denice) Bellafant, Robert (Edith) Warfield Jr., Jerome, Gary & Clay Warfield, James Regan,& Timothy Davis , a devoted aunt (Ollie E Goodrum) and a hosts of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Published in The Daily Herald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
