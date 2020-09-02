Bernice Brown Bratton
Bernice Brown Bratton, 91, retired seamstress for Weather-Tamer and resident of Davis Avenue, died Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Maury Regional Medical Center.
A graveside service will be conducted Friday at 1:00 P.M. at Rose Hill Cemetery with John Thomas officiating. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with arrangements and condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com
.
Born October 17, 1928 in Maury County, she was the daughter of the late Everette Brown and the late Lillie Belle Oliver Brown. On October 6, 1951, she married Clarence Sam Bratton who preceded her in death December 5, 1982. Mrs. Bratton was a graduate of Culleoka High School and was a member of South Gate Church of Christ.
Survivors include her sons, Michael Edward Bratton of Columbia; David Lynn (Judy) Bratton of Columbia; sister, Mary Mills of Columbia; grandchildren, Kelly Ray (Shannon) Bratton, Amanda Leeann (Corey Webster) Bratton, Levi Bratton, Samuel Bratton; and great grandchildren, Taylor Brooks Bratton, Aveh Hope Webster, Hallie Grace Bratton, Banks Bratton, and Caelus William Webster.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sons, Terry Lane "Turtle" Bratton, Steven Ray "Brody" Bratton; granddaughter, Christy Lynn Bratton; brothers, Earl Brown, Pete Brown; and sister, Ruth Vick.
Active pallbearers will be her grandsons.