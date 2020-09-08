1/1
Bettie Jewel Cox
Lawrenceburg - Bettie Jewel Cox, age 81, resident of Lawrenceburg, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at NHC/Scott.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM on Thursday, September 10th at Lewis County Memorial Gardens in Hohenwald with Pastor Mickey Brackin officiating. Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Born January 13, 1939, she was the daughter of the late William O. and Mandy Creekmoore Clark and wife of the late James Calvin Cox. She was a homemaker and loved to play the piano in church, sing in the gospel choir and do quilting. She attended Mars Hills Baptist Church
She is survived by her children: Douglas R. Attkinsson, Calvin W. Cox, Jeff L. Cox, James M. Cox, Flora L. Attkinsson-Lee and Angela D. Attkinsson-West; nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com.

Published in The Daily Herald from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, LLC
609 Bear Creek Pike
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 840-4750
