Betty Botelho
1951 - 2020
Columbia - Betty Botelho, age 69, a resident of Columbia, passed away Monday, November 30th, 2020 at Maury Regional Medical Center.
Graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 3rd at 2pm at Santa Fe Cemetery with Rev. John Neal Helton officiating. The family will visit with friends on Thursday from 11:30am-1:30pm at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Betty Lou was born June 2, 1951 in Maury County and was the daughter of the late Dossie Homer Cates and late Mandy Louella Baker Cates. She graduated from East High School in Nashville and was always a homemaker. She was of the Pentecostal faith. She enjoyed the peacefulness of sitting outside. Betty's passion was listening and singing to gospel music.
She is survived by her husband: William Botelho; sons: Timothy Beard and Jeffrey Beard, both of Pulaski; daughter: Tammy Dick of Columbia; brothers: James Cates of Lewisburg and Paul Cates of Columbia; sister: Lorene Cates of Columbia; grandchildren: Timmy, Joey, Dillon, Aaron, Mandy, John, and Triston Beard; and several nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother: Lonnie B. Cates; nephew: Donnie B. Cates; and brother in law: William Cates.
Pallbearers will be David King, Darrell Cates, Scotty Morton, Greg Morton, Terry Cates, and Jerry Cates.
You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com.



Published in The Daily Herald from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home & Cremation Services-Columbia - Columbia
609 Bear Creek Pike
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 840-4750
Memories & Condolences
