Betty Dale
Betty Gray Curry Dale died Tuesday, September 29th of COVID-19 at St. Thomas Rutherford Medical Center.
Born September 29, 1945 in Columbia, TN to her parents, the late Malcolm Sr. and Janie Lewis Gray. Deaf at birth, Betty graduated from the TN School for the deaf in Knoxville, in 1965.
Preceding her in death in addition to her parents were siblings Junior Gray, Elizabeth Walls, Evelyn Miller, Edward Gray and Linda Anderson.
Her marriage to James Van Curry resulted in the birth of her only child, Malcolm James Curry. Her second husband, Jasper Dale, preceded her in death.
In addition to her son and his wife Dusti, Betty is survived by 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, her sister Mary Craft, multiple nieces and nephews, including special nieces Beth Braswell and Jane Howell, plus a host of friends at Community Care of Rutherford County.
The family will visit with friends Saturday from 10:00 A.M.- 12:00 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery. The family requests for all attending the visitation for Mrs. Dale follow the CDC guidelines on social distancing and facial coverings are required. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com
