Betty Gunnell
Columbia - Betty Musgrove Gunnell, 87, resident of The Bridge in Columbia, passed away on Sept. 30, 2020.
Born Jan. 29, 1933, in Jasper, Alabama to Lawrence and Annie Kilgore Musgrove, she graduated from Coffee High School in Florence, Alabama. Betty married Billy Gunnell Feb. 5, 1960, and shared 58 ½ years together before his death in 2018.
She retired from Union Carbide in Columbia, TN after 33 years of service. She and Bill were members of First Church of the Nazarene in Columbia. Betty was also a member of Bear Creek home demonstration club for a number of years. Betty also enjoyed going to weekly yard sales with longtime friend Agnes Hooie.
Preceded in death by her parents and husband, she is survived by sister-in-law Jessie Lee Ross and niece Brenda (Richard) Vaughn, both of Franklin.
Funeral services for Betty will be Friday at 2:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home with Rev. Lang Ingram and Chester Hutcherson officiating. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m.
Special thanks to the staff at the Bridge, Fresenius Kidney Care of Columbia, and Compassus Hospice Care.
Pallbearers will be Gary Baker, Lavon Hooie, Wayne Harris, Wayne Patterson, Wesley Robertson, and Adam Robertson.
Memorials can be made to First Church of the Nazarene of Columbia.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to williamsfh.com
