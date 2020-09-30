1/1
Betty Gunnell
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Gunnell
Columbia - Betty Musgrove Gunnell, 87, resident of The Bridge in Columbia, passed away on Sept. 30, 2020.
Born Jan. 29, 1933, in Jasper, Alabama to Lawrence and Annie Kilgore Musgrove, she graduated from Coffee High School in Florence, Alabama. Betty married Billy Gunnell Feb. 5, 1960, and shared 58 ½ years together before his death in 2018.
She retired from Union Carbide in Columbia, TN after 33 years of service. She and Bill were members of First Church of the Nazarene in Columbia. Betty was also a member of Bear Creek home demonstration club for a number of years. Betty also enjoyed going to weekly yard sales with longtime friend Agnes Hooie.
Preceded in death by her parents and husband, she is survived by sister-in-law Jessie Lee Ross and niece Brenda (Richard) Vaughn, both of Franklin.
Funeral services for Betty will be Friday at 2:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home with Rev. Lang Ingram and Chester Hutcherson officiating. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m.
Special thanks to the staff at the Bridge, Fresenius Kidney Care of Columbia, and Compassus Hospice Care.
Pallbearers will be Gary Baker, Lavon Hooie, Wayne Harris, Wayne Patterson, Wesley Robertson, and Adam Robertson.
Memorials can be made to First Church of the Nazarene of Columbia.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to williamsfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Herald from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home
2517 Trotwood Avenue
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 388-2135
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Williams Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved