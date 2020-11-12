Betty Holton
Columbia - Betty Jean Steele Holton, 90, resident of Columbia, passed away Monday, November 9 at her home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Jackson Heights Church of Christ. Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Born April 7, 1930 in Lynnville, she was the daughter of the late Joe Lee Steele and Nannie Farmer Steele. A 1948 graduate of Marshall County High School, she retired as a coordinator for the telephone company, worked for Dillard's, K-Mart and Peebles. Mrs. Holton liked to travel, was a proud member of the Democratic party and worked the election polls. She belonged to the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and the Telephone Pioneers. She was an active member of Jackson Heights Church of Christ and loved her church family.
She is survived by her daughter: Jan (Bill) Church of Columbia; son: Bill (Janett) Willis of Normandy; sister: Frances Sharp of Jacksonville, Fl.; grandchildren: Corey (Tara) Church and Joey (Leigh Anne) Church; great-grandchildren: Trey Church, Cooper Church, Hudson Church and AnneCarter Church; step-daughters: Carol Holton of Columbia and Cindy (Johnnie) Johnson of Spring Hill. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 28 years, Ed Holton; brothers: Joe and Jerry Steele; sisters: Sue Steele and Peggy Yancy.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Hospice Compassus, who were the angels wings in time of need.
In lieu of flower, the family request donations be made to Jackson Heights Church of Christ or to Hospice Compassus.
You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com
