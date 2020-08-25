1/1
Betty Lou Ring Rubert
1935 - 2020
Betty Lou Ring Rubert
Betty Lou Ring Rubert, 84, wife of William T. Rubert and resident of Maury County, died Sunday, March 29, 2020 at NHC Lewisburg.
Memorial services will be conducted Saturday, August, 29, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
Born June 24, 1935 in Maury County, she was the daughter of the late Alan "Bunk" Ring and the late Wanda Greenfield Ring Turpin. Mrs. Rubert was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints.
She is survived by her husband, William T. Rubert of Culleoka, TN; daughters, Dianne (Marshall) Savage of Lewisburg, TN; and Donna (Ricky) Beard of Lewisburg, TN; son, Rickey Rubert of Lewisburg, TN; and Todd (Sharon) Rubert of Decherd, TN; nine grandchildren; six great grandchildren; step sisters, Nellie Pullen and Jennie Lee Fox.
She was preceded in death by her son, Tim Rubert; brother, Don Ring; step brothers, Leslie Turpin and J.B. Turpin.

Published in The Daily Herald from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors
Funeral services provided by
Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors
320 West 7th Street
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 388-4711
