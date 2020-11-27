1/1
Beverly Gertrude (Bernhart) Wilson
Columbia - Beverly Gertrude Bernhart Wilson, 69, resident of Columbia, died Monday at NHC of Columbia.
Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with arrangements and condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
Born August 23, 1951 in Chicago, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Donald Bernhart and the late Louise Davis Bernhart. Mrs. Wilson earned her Associates Degree in Nursing, and worked for 39 years as a Labor and Delivery Nurse at Maury Regional Medical Center. She loved cooking and knitting.
She is survived by her son, Donald Seagraves and his father Samuel Seagraves; son, Robert Wilson, Jr. and his father, Robert Hutton Wilson, Sr.; grandchildren, Isaac Seagraves, Hannah Seagraves, and Micah Seagraves; siblings, Hope Bernhart Hood, Peter (Donna) Bernhart, Jane (Dutch) Hull, John (Valerie) Bernhart, Michael Bernhart, Tim (Elaine) Bernhart, and Phillip Bernhart; and several nieces & nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Nancie Bernhart, and her son, Justin Arthur Wilson.

Published in The Daily Herald from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
