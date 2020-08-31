Billy Charles Lee
Columbia - Billy Charles Lee, 83, retired employee of Union Carbide, retired bus driver for the Maury County Board of Education and a lifelong resident of Columbia, died Monday, August 31, 2020 at Maury Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home with Jeremy Butt and Rev. David Buffalo officiating. Burial will follow in Polk Memorial Gardens with military honors provided by the Herbert Griffin American Legion Post 19. The family will visit with friends Wednesday from 4:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com
.
Born July 5, 1937 in Maury County, he was the son of the late Virgil Lee and the late Mary Elizabeth Nesbitt Lee. He served in the United States Navy from 1955-1956. Mr. Lee was a member American Legion Post 19 and the Church of Christ.
Survivors include his wife, whom he married February 5, 1983, Juanita E. Mason Lee of Columbia; daughters, Jeannie (Tim) Laws of Santa Fe; Vickey (Chris) Lynn of Santa Fe; step daughters, Cindy (David) White of Portland, Tennessee; Kam (Phillip) Hinton of Portland, Tennessee; Patti (Rob) Dinovo of Portland, Tennessee; brother, Don (Melba) Lee of Columbia; four grandchildren, Brandi Lee, Billy Peden, Chase (Kaylee) Laws, Destiny (Dakota Adair) Laws; sisters-in-law, Judy Green of Santa Fe and Linda Lee of Spring Hill; one great granddaughter, Marleigh Adair; four step grandchildren, Daniel (Sabrina) White, Josh Key, Lacy (Thomas) Kuchar, and Dustin Hinton; six step great grandchildren; three step great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Eugene Lee, Cecil Lee, Kenneth Lee, Craig Lee, Tony Lee; and sisters, Lois Sims and Carolyn Sims; two step grandchildren, Wendy White Lame and Jake Dinovo.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Wright, Clark Wright, Brent Greene, Mason Greene, David Lee, and Tim Lee. Honorary pallbearers will include Sheriff Bucky Rowland and the Maury County Sheriff's Department, employees of the Maury County Bus Garage, Johnny Cates, Allen Underwood, Debbie and Joe Wiley, Tim Wiley, Mike Jernigan, John Riley, Judy Garrett, Cindy Crigger, Cody Hay, and Allen Ring.
The family would like to express a special thanks for the care provided by Dr. Gibran Naddy, Dr. Amit Choksi, Dr. Anthony Langone, Dr. Michelle McDonald and Hospice Compassus
Memorials may be made to the American Kidney Fund, www.kidneyfund.org
or by mail to 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300 Rockville, MD 20852.