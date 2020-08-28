Billy Joe Foust
Columbia - Billy Joe Foust of Columbia, TN passed away due to complications of COVID 19 on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Maury Regional Medical Center. He was a resident of The Bridge of Columbia.
Joe was born in Cullman, AL on August 7, 1930 to Percy and Grace Foust. He married his sweetheart, Lila Belle Harris on October 16th, 1948 and were happily married until her death in
1997.
Joe was quite industrious and held jobs as a farmer, milkman, owned a tire store and worked in later years as an insurance salesman. He was an active member of Pleasant Heights Baptist Church for fifty years as well as a member of the Masonic Lodge of Tennessee and the Lions Club of Columbia, TN. Joe enjoyed fellowship with other members of his church and clubs and could be counted on to put out curbside flags during national holidays raising money for those in need of eye glasses.
Joe also enjoyed line dancing with his long-time companion Mable Goodwin, listening to country music, earned the nickname of "Road Runner" for his love of driving around Columbia in his truck, bingo at The Bridge, eating peanuts and ice cream (to the chagrin of his daughters since he was a diabetic) while watching the Atlanta Braves or Alabama Crimson Tide.
He is survived by his loving daughters, Joan (Joe) Yeager of Smyrna, TN, Rhonda (Mike) Doerflinger of Lawrenceburg, TN and Christi (Kevin) Geiger of Atlanta, GA; six grandchildren, Jeff (Kelly) Doerflinger, Jenny (Brad) Golden, Anna (Jason) Smith, Harris, Parker and Lila Geiger; six great grandchildren, Jacob and Ella Golden, Ruby Lynn and Rylan Stotts, and Will and Bennett Doerflinger; and one brother Max (Bette) Foust of Walnut Creek, CA.
A private graveside service will be held on Sunday at Polk Memorial Gardens with Reverend Bob Vassar officiating. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with arrangements and condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com
.