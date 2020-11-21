Billy Joe Tidwell
Columbia - Mr. Billy Joe Tidwell, age 56, a resident of Columbia, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Maury Regional Medical Center.
A visitation was held on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 2-5PM at Heritage Funeral Home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Billy was born on June 4, 1964 in Lawrenceburg and was the son of the late Betty Tidwell. He was a veteran of the United States Army and married Delia Cordillon on May 2, 1995. He was an avid reader who also enjoyed writing books, a few of which were published. He loved music, writing and singing songs, and playing the guitar and keyboard.
He is survived by his wife, Delia Tidwell of Columbia; son, Chris and wife Krystal Dowden of Columbia; sister, Carol and husband Billy Boswell of Lawrenceburg; brother, Michael Tidwell of Lawrenceburg; and grandchildren: Alise, Sibyl, Bennett, and Carter.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother, Johnny Tidwell; and sister, Pamela Bennett.
