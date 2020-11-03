1/
Billy Ray "Rat" Lancaster
{ "" }
Franklin - Billy Ray "Rat" Lancaster, 68, resident of Franklin, originally from the Theta Community, passed away Friday, October 30 at Williamson Medical Center.
A memorial service for Rat will be held at 6:00 PM on Friday, November 6 in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Home with Keith Baker officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Born May 3, 1952 in Williamson County, but raised in the Theta Community, Rat was the son of the late Raymond and Odell Capley Lancaster. He attended Santa Fe School and worked as a mechanic/repo man for Alexander Classic Cars for over 30 years. He was known as one of the better motorcyclists in the Columbia area and a good friend that was loved by all.
He is survived by his children: Shenna Rose Love, Jeff (Fonda) Wright, Geno (Jennifer) Wright, Dawn (Chris) Westfall, all of Columbia, Stephanie (Joe) McClendon of Mt. Pleasant, Tabatha Holliday of Murfreesboro and Buddy Gidcomb of Columbia; sister: Debbie Proffitt of Columbia; numerous grandchildren; special nephew: Stephen "Jess" Peach. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother: Ronnie Lancaster.
You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com.


Published in The Daily Herald from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
