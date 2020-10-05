Bobby Frank Potts
Culleoka - Bobby Frank Potts, 84, died Sunday evening October 4, 2020 at Maury Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family.
A funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home with Pastor Kenneth Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. The family will visit with friends Tuesday from 4:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. and Wednesday after 10:00 A.M. at the funeral home.
The family suggests memorials to Friendship Baptist Church, 2479 Culleoka Highway, Culleoka, TN 38451. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com
Born in Maury County, he was the son of the late Elton and Morren Warren Potts. He was a graduate of Columbia Central High School Class of 1954. Bobby was involved in school football and basketball. He was proudly on Central's football team that won the 1952 State Championship. Mr. Potts enjoyed playing softball.
Bobby was a well-known businessman in Columbia beginning with Cathey's Grocery in 1954 ending with town favorite Potts Bar-b-que Pit in 1993. In between Bobby also was a builder of homes and while being involved in the community. In 1954 Bobby married Ellen Blair Cathey and they were married 38 years until her death in 1992. They worked together and enjoyed collaborating on Central High School Class Reunions.
On October 14, 1995, Bobby married Pricilla, they enjoyed traveling and traveled to 48 of the United States. They attended the University of Tennessee football games for many years. Bobby loved his family, in addition to his wife, Pricilla whom he married almost 25 years ago. He is survived by his daughter, Cathey Potts Baker, and son, Jeff (Susan) Potts who loved their dad just as much. His grandchildren, Timothy (Erin) Baker of Houston, Texas; Michael (Belle) Baker of Columbia; Shannon Potts; Jason (Holly) Potts; Brad (Courtney) Potts of Santa Fe; Amber (Jon) Taylor; fourteen great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; brother, Jackie Potts; step sons, Richard (Cindy) Farmer; Keith (Lori) Farmer; step grandchildren, Morgan Farmer (John Underwood); Maggie Farmer (Austin Craig); Molly Farmer; Bink Farmer; Gail (Derek) Owens; Wesley (Amanda) Farmer; six step great grandchildren; niece, Betsy (Lee) Estabrooks; and brother-in-law, Floyd (Betty) Richardson.
Active pallbearers will be Timothy Baker, Michael Baker, Shannon Potts, Brad Potts, Wesley Farmer, Blaine Farmer, John Underwood, Austin Craig, and Derek Owens. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Friendship Baptist Church, Hardee's Coffee Drinkers, and members of 1952 Central High School Football Team.
The family would like to express a gratitude and special thanks to the staff of Maury Regional Medical Center, 5th floor critical care unit, and Dr. Mark Cobb for their care of Bobby. We will always remember their compassionate, caring ways with Bobby and his family.