Bobby Huckaby
Bobby Lee Huckaby, age 78, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Maury Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born on October 22, 1942 to the late J.W. Huckaby and Louise Shelton Huckaby. He was a 1960 graduate of Columbia Central High School.
Bobby started his career in the bread business at the age of nine years old while riding the route with his brother, Steve Foster. He was known as the bread man in and around Columbia for many years. After leaving the bread business, he became an over the road trucker until his retirement.
Bobby was involved in many youth programs throughout his lifetime. He was president of the Columbia American Little League and Babe Ruth programs in his early years, and later in life drove the church bus for Highland Park Baptist Church, taking the youth on many mission trips across the country. Those kids loved Mr. Bobby, and he loved them.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Marlene Huckaby; children, Teresa Huckaby of Columbia; Keith (Tammy) Huckaby of Pulaski; Tim (Cheryl) Huckaby of Columbia; and Johnny (Pam) Huckaby of Columbia; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and two on the way; brother, Jimmy (Jacque) Huckaby; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Grace Foster.
Active pallbearers will be Virgil Haney, Ricky Morrow, Jake Huckaby, Kolton Huckaby, Christian Greene and Hunter Greene. Honorary pallbearers will be Charlie Tisher, Charlie Dillehay, Jimmy Elliott, Jerry Phares, Donnie Fitzgerald, Jean Parham, Barney Burns, and past and present deacons of Highland Park Baptist Church.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Dr. Ben Gardner, Dr. Andy Nielsen, Dr. Varun Dhulipala, Maury Regional Nursing staff, and Hospice Compassus for the excellent care that they provided during Bobby's illness.
Bobby's family will receive friends, Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 3:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home in Columbia. A Celebration of Bobby's life will take place Monday, November 16, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home with Brother Kyle Anson and Brother Bobby McCord officiating. Burial will follow in Polk Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com
