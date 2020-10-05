Bobby Potts
Culleoka - Bobby Frank Potts, 84, of Culleoka died Monday evening October 4, 2020 at Maury Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family.
A funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home with Pastor Kenneth Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. The family will visit with friends Tuesday from 4:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. and Wednesday after 10:00 A.M. at the funeral home.
The family suggests memorials to Friendship Baptist Church, 2479 Culleoka Highway, Culleoka, TN 38451. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com
