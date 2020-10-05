1/
Bobby Potts
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobby Potts
Culleoka - Bobby Frank Potts, 84, of Culleoka died Monday evening October 4, 2020 at Maury Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family.
A funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home with Pastor Kenneth Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. The family will visit with friends Tuesday from 4:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. and Wednesday after 10:00 A.M. at the funeral home.
The family suggests memorials to Friendship Baptist Church, 2479 Culleoka Highway, Culleoka, TN 38451. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Herald from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors
320 West 7th Street
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 388-4711
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved