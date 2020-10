Bobby Potts

Bobby PottsCulleoka - Bobby Frank Potts, 84, of Culleoka died Monday evening October 4, 2020 at Maury Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family.A funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home with Pastor Kenneth Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. The family will visit with friends Tuesday from 4:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. and Wednesday after 10:00 A.M. at the funeral home.The family suggests memorials to Friendship Baptist Church, 2479 Culleoka Highway, Culleoka, TN 38451. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com