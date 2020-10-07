1/1
Bobby Ray Ables
1955 - 2020
Fayetteville - Funeral service for Mr. Bobby Ray Ables, age 65 of Fayetteville, TN, will be conducted at 3 PM on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Higgins Funeral Home with Bro. Tommy Graham, Richard McFerrin, and Eddie Ables officiating. Burial will follow in Prospect Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 1 PM until 3 PM on Sunday at Higgins Funeral Home.
Bobby was born on January 24, 1955 in Lincoln County, TN to the late James W. and Mable Pauline Crabtree Ables. He was a 1973 graduate of Central High School, and Class Officer in his Junior and Senior year. Bobby played football all four years of high school and was on the 1971 Championship Mid-State Bowl Team. Mr. Ables worked for Bobby Webb Concrete Construction in Murfreesboro, TN, and was of the Baptist Faith. He was a huge Bear Bryant and Alabama Football Fan. Everyone is encouraged to wear Crimson Red to his service. He will be dearly missed by his special friends at Floyd's Place.
Survivors include his brother, James Edward "Eddie" (Lea) Ables of Columbia, TN; nephew, Zach (Liz) Vernon and their children, Stella and Brooks Vernon; and niece, Ashley (Colin) Brady and their children, Jordan, Jessica, Taryn, and Teagan Brady. In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by his nephew, Justin Edward Ables.
Jacks Ables, Chris Ables, Zach Vernon, Colin Brady, Danny Harrison and John Hoagland will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be friends from Floyd's Place.
Higgins Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Bobby Ray Ables.

Published in The Daily Herald from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Higgins Funeral Home
OCT
11
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Higgins Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Higgins Funeral Home
213 E. Market Street
Fayetteville, TN 37334
931-433-2544
