Bobby Ray (Peewee) Gray
Mr. Bobby Ray (Peewee) Gray
Mr. Bobby Ray (Peewee) Gray age 83 of Columbia died Sunday, October 4, 2020 at his residence. A Walk through visitation will be Thursday, October 8, 2020from 1:00 til 5:00 p. m. at V. K. Ryan & Son Funeral Home where the family will be present from 4:til 5:00 p. m. Graveside services will be Friday at 11:00 a. m. at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens V. K. Ryan & Son Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
He was the son of the late Elease Lockridge and the late Nathaniel Gray. He attended the Maury County school system and worked for the City Of Columbia and as a Truck Driver for Sanitation and later worked for W. M. White Construction Company.
At an early age he accepted Christ and united First Missionary Baptist Church on East Eighth Street. He was United in Marriage to Georgia Lane January 3rd. 1959.He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife Georgia; Three sisters-in-law, Jaunita Lockridge of Columbia, TN., Lovella Price of Pittsburg, PA. and Georgia Lane of Columbia, TN.; Two aunts, Lottie Dodson of Columbia, TN and Barbara Dodson of Jackson, TN.; A host of nieces, nephews, Cousins and friends.

Published in The Daily Herald from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
V K Ryan & Son Funeral Home
