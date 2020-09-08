Cameron Anderson

Columbia - With deepest sorrow, we announce that James Cameron Anderson, 33, died suddenly at his home on September 5, 2020.

Cameron was born in June of 1987 to James Terry and Jade Anderson, also of Columbia. He attended Columbia Central High School, where he graduated in 2005.

As a child, he loved playing baseball and tormenting his older sister. He battled autoimmune conditions most of his life, which took a toll on his health.

He enjoyed having dinner with his parents, playing fantasy football with friends and watching his favorite teams play, reading history books, and spending time with his nieces and nephews, who adore him.

Those who knew Cameron well, remember him to be a very generous and thoughtful person. He will be missed greatly by his family.

He is survived by his loving parents, Jade and Terry Anderson; his sister, Adrienne (Michael) Jablonski of Norman, Oklahoma and their children; his grandmother, Reba Anderson; and aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A small celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tennessee Chapter of the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, 116 Wilson Pike Circle, #205, Brentwood, TN 37027, in memory of Cameron.



