1/1
Cameron Anderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cameron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cameron Anderson
Columbia - With deepest sorrow, we announce that James Cameron Anderson, 33, died suddenly at his home on September 5, 2020.
Cameron was born in June of 1987 to James Terry and Jade Anderson, also of Columbia. He attended Columbia Central High School, where he graduated in 2005.
As a child, he loved playing baseball and tormenting his older sister. He battled autoimmune conditions most of his life, which took a toll on his health.
He enjoyed having dinner with his parents, playing fantasy football with friends and watching his favorite teams play, reading history books, and spending time with his nieces and nephews, who adore him.
Those who knew Cameron well, remember him to be a very generous and thoughtful person. He will be missed greatly by his family.
He is survived by his loving parents, Jade and Terry Anderson; his sister, Adrienne (Michael) Jablonski of Norman, Oklahoma and their children; his grandmother, Reba Anderson; and aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A small celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tennessee Chapter of the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, 116 Wilson Pike Circle, #205, Brentwood, TN 37027, in memory of Cameron.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Herald from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors
320 West 7th Street
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 388-4711
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved