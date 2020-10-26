Carolyn Nicholson
Columbia - Carolyn Davis Nicholson, age 73, a longtime resident of Columbia, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, at her home.
A graveside service will be conducted on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11 A.M. at Maury Memorial Gardens, adjacent to Heritage Funeral Home, with her son Troy Nicholson officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 4-8 P.M. and on Wednesday from 10-11 A.M. at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
A Maury County native, Carolyn was born on April 30, 1947, at King's Daughters' Hospital, Columbia, TN. She is the daughter of the late Dorothy Hood Davis. She worked for sixteen years for Dr. George Mayfield, Pathology Dept., at Maury Regional Hospital. She also worked at First Farmers and Merchants Bank for ten years.
Carolyn and her husband traveled extensively in the U.S. with their sons and grandchildren. She was also a big UT Vols fan, having attended many games with her husband and grandchildren.
She was an active member of Jackson Heights Church of Christ for 45 years before her illness.
Survivors include husband Harvey Nicholson, two sons Troy (Jennifer) Nicholson of Burns and Steven (Sarah) Nicholson of Columbia, and nine grandchildren: Michael, Michaela, Macy, Kalani, Leo, Natalie, Nora, Knox, and Neyland. She is also survived by a sister Anne Hendrix of Columbia.
Active pallbearers will be Lester Crane, Bobby Fox, Wildon Messer, Lee Nicholson, Jeff Nicholson, and Larry Yeager.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Parkinson's Research at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-3678. Also American Parkinson Disease Assoc., 135 Parkinson Plaza, Staten Island, NY, 10305.
The family wishes to thank all her caregivers (especially Melinda Brock and Pat Marshall), including those with Hospice/Compassus, for their loving service.
You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com
.