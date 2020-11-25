Carrie Lee Harris
Columbia - Carrie Lee Harris, age 88, of Columbia, Tennessee passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on the evening of Saturday, November 21, 2020. Carrie was born in Columbia, Tennessee to James Smith and Birdie Duke Smith.
Carrie was married to the love of her life Revis Harris, Jr. on June 7, 1950; they were married for 69 years.
Together with her husband, Revis, the two opened Harris Janitorial Services in 1968. Throughout the years, Carrie supported and worked alongside Revis as they built and grew the business. In the decades since, Harris Janitorial Service has employed countless Columbia citizens and is one of the oldest black-owned businesses in Maury County. Harris Janitorial Service is still in operation today.
Carrie also operated successful a cake making business and seamstress business for much of her life. Whether it be a wedding, anniversary, birthday, or other event, Carrie was the "go-to" baker for these special occasions to so many that knew her.
In addition to her entrepreneurial endeavors, Carrie's professional life was full of variety and adventure. She spent her working years volunteering at Maury Regional Hospital, serving as a cross guard at College Hill Elementary, and serving as a seamstress at several businesses, including The Davis Dress Shop, Burt's Dress, and Weddings by Sowells.
In her free time, Carrie loved to stay active. She had a green thumb and loved to spend hours tending to her own little oasis in her backyard. She also loved to bowl and was a consistent presence in the local bowling leagues for much of her adult life.
Carrie was a devout Christian and member of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, where she served as a devoted member of the Mother's Board, currently under pastoralship of Reverend Kenny L. Anderson, Sr.
Carrie was a beautiful person, inside and out with a warm spirit. We will miss her sweet nature, her silly sense of humor, and the pure love she showed everyone she encountered. Carrie was known for her love and commitment to her family, and the imprint she left on her family will last forever.
Carrie is survived by three loving children: Terry Wade Harris (Gwendolyn), Audrey Dowarn Poynter, and Vanessa Darlene Maston (Michael), seven adoring grandchildren: LaToya Renee' Harris, Christopher Norris Poynter (Andrea), Trenton Janee' Poynter (Brittany), Michael Maurice Maston, Jr., Brittni Jade Maston, Jeremy Alexander Poynter, and Brandon Terrell Maston (Ashley), six great granchlidren: Imari Alexandria Brewer, Nylah Joi Poynter, Layla Gabrielle Poynter, Avery Monroe Poynter, Christian Isaiah Poynter, and Aiden Revis Poynter, loving step brothers and step sisters, and countless nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and a host of other family and friends.
Carrie is preceded in death by her husband, Revis Harris, Jr., daughter Brenda Faye Harris, father and mother, James Smith and Birdie Duke Smith, and brother, James Smith, Jr.
A viewing of the body will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at Heritage Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Heritage Funeral Home.
You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website:
