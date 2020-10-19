1/
Catherine Ruddy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine Ruddy
Catherine W Ruddy, age 92, passed away on October 18, 2020 at Lifecare Center of Columbia in Columbia, TN after a long and fulfilling life.
Kate was born on December 15, 1927 to her late parents Leo and Fredrica Woltering. Kate as she was more commonly known as spent time working for the Girl Scouts here in Tennessee as well as for the State of Tennessee helping people who needed food stamps receive them.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday October 22, 2020 at 10:00 am at Polk Memorial Gardens.
Kate is survived by her sons; Robert Ruddy of Lynnville, TN, Ed Ruddy of Kansas City, MO; daughter: Catherine (John Weisman) Hicks of Poplar Bluff, MO; grandchildren: Lydia (Joel) , Katie Elizabeth Ruddy and Kyle Wayne Ruddy
Williams Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. You may send the family your sympathy or share your memories at williamsfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Herald from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved