Catherine Ruddy
Catherine W Ruddy, age 92, passed away on October 18, 2020 at Lifecare Center of Columbia in Columbia, TN after a long and fulfilling life.
Kate was born on December 15, 1927 to her late parents Leo and Fredrica Woltering. Kate as she was more commonly known as spent time working for the Girl Scouts here in Tennessee as well as for the State of Tennessee helping people who needed food stamps receive them.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday October 22, 2020 at 10:00 am at Polk Memorial Gardens.
Kate is survived by her sons; Robert Ruddy of Lynnville, TN, Ed Ruddy of Kansas City, MO; daughter: Catherine (John Weisman) Hicks of Poplar Bluff, MO; grandchildren: Lydia (Joel) , Katie Elizabeth Ruddy and Kyle Wayne Ruddy
Williams Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.