1/
Charles Darnell (Onion) Bumpas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Darnell (Onion) Bumpas
Nashville - Mr. Charles Darnell (Onion) Bumpas age 50 of Nashville, TN. formerly of
Mt. Pleasant, TN. died September 13, 2020 at Vanderbilt Medical Center.
A Walkthrough Visitation will be held Friday, September 18, 2020, from 1 til 6:00 p. m. at V. K. Ryan & Son Funeral Home where the family will receive friends from 4:00 til 6:00 p. m..
Interment will be held at a later date.
V. K. Ryan & Son Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
He was the son of Charles Bumpas, Sr. and the late Elsie Fleming.
He attended the Maury County school system and graduated from High School in Mt. Pleasant, TN.
He joined Church at an early age with Mt. Nebo Baptist Church in Mt. Pleasant, TN. under the leadership of the late Rev. Percy Clark.
He is survived by his father, Charles Bumpas, Sr.; Siblings, Verletta Booker, Tomeka Fleming, Margaret Foster, Joshua Foster, Jaquese Fleming, Harumi Foster, Michiko Bumpas, Seki Bumpas, Sharon Wilson, Sherry Foster, and Janus Foster.; Aunt Betty (Roy) Bullock, uncle, William (Debra) Fleming, special cousins, Tina and Roy Bullock, Jr.; nieces, nephews, and friends. He loved his late uncle Joseph Fleming and his aunt Mary Fleming. Other relatives and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Herald from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
V K Ryan & Son Funeral Home
300 E 7Th St
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 388-4961
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by V K Ryan & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved