Charles Darnell (Onion) Bumpas

Nashville - Mr. Charles Darnell (Onion) Bumpas age 50 of Nashville, TN. formerly of

Mt. Pleasant, TN. died September 13, 2020 at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

A Walkthrough Visitation will be held Friday, September 18, 2020, from 1 til 6:00 p. m. at V. K. Ryan & Son Funeral Home where the family will receive friends from 4:00 til 6:00 p. m..

Interment will be held at a later date.

V. K. Ryan & Son Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

He was the son of Charles Bumpas, Sr. and the late Elsie Fleming.

He attended the Maury County school system and graduated from High School in Mt. Pleasant, TN.

He joined Church at an early age with Mt. Nebo Baptist Church in Mt. Pleasant, TN. under the leadership of the late Rev. Percy Clark.

He is survived by his father, Charles Bumpas, Sr.; Siblings, Verletta Booker, Tomeka Fleming, Margaret Foster, Joshua Foster, Jaquese Fleming, Harumi Foster, Michiko Bumpas, Seki Bumpas, Sharon Wilson, Sherry Foster, and Janus Foster.; Aunt Betty (Roy) Bullock, uncle, William (Debra) Fleming, special cousins, Tina and Roy Bullock, Jr.; nieces, nephews, and friends. He loved his late uncle Joseph Fleming and his aunt Mary Fleming. Other relatives and friends.



