Charles Edward Ogilvie

Celebrating the Life of Elder Charles Edward Ogilvie 1st child born on April 6,1954 to the Late Moderator Edward Allen Ogilvie and the late Bishop Charlene Smith Ogilvie. He departed this life although unexpectedly very peacefully surrounded by his Devoted family on Wednesday November 18,2020 at Maury Regional Hospital.

In Lieu of flowers we are asking that checks be written to the State of Tenn. Bishop Charlene Ogilvie Scholarship Fund mailed to P.O.BOX 1724 Columbia, Tennessee 38402. The family will receive Friends on Saturday December 5,2020 at Roundtree, Napier,and Ogilvie's Columbia Funeral Home

Graveside Services will be Sunday December 6 ,2020 at 12 noon at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens. The complete obituary will be given later.



