Columbia - Charles Riddle, 89, retired employee of Norton & Steeley and resident of Columbia, died Monday, November 16, 2020 at Life Care Center of Columbia.
A private family and friends graveside service will be held Thursday at Polk Memorial Gardens with Wendell Robinson and Andrew Phillips officiating. Military honors will be provided by Herbert Griffin American Legion Post 19. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with arrangements.
The family suggests memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com
.
Born December 1, 1930 in Scott County, Kentucky, he was the son of the late H.D. Riddle and the late Iva Jones Riddle. On March 6, 1955, he married Frances Parks Riddle who preceded him in death June 14, 2014. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Mr. Riddle was a 1949 graduate of Columbia Central High School, where he played basketball and baseball. He was a loving and wonderful father and grandfather. Mr. Riddle enjoyed sports, especially golf. For several years he played every other day with his good friend Darrell Connelly. Mr. Riddle was a member of Graymere Church of Christ.
Survivors include his daughter, Delilah Riddle Andrews; sons, Roger (Connie) Riddle, Tim (Lisa) Riddle; eight grandchildren, Rebecca Farris, Bethany Gray, Nick Andrews, Cam Andrews, Gracie Andrews, Casey Riddle, Cody Riddle, Justin Riddle; nine great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Charles Brian Riddle; and siblings, Robert Riddle, Raymond Riddle, Eula Mae Riddle, Edith Kincaid, Gladys Riddle, Herman Riddle, Lloyd Riddle, Kenneth Riddle, and R.W. Riddle.
Active pallbearers will be Nick Andrews, Cody Riddle, Justin Riddle, James Gray, Ben Farris, and Kyle Pitts.