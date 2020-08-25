1/1
Charles Wayne Poag
Charles Wayne Poag
February 10, 1945 - August 21, 2020
Charles Wayne Poag, age 75, passed away peacefullly, on Friday, August 21, 2020, in Columbia, TN, following a long illness with heart disease and a stroke.
Charles is survived by his siblings, Harold Douglas (Heidi) Poag of Columbia, TN, Brenda Poag Webb of Cocoa Beach, FL; Harvel Gordon (Brenda) Poag of Lebanon, Tennessee, William Gary Poag of Columbia, TN, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Charles was born in Hohenwald, TN. He graduated from Columbia High School and Middle Tennessee State Univesity. During his working life he was a sports official with the Tennessee Secondary Atheletic Association and covered middle Tennessee in all genres of sports. He was also a school teacher for a while in Columbia, TN. He was an avid golfer and played the many courses around middle Tennessee.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred H. and Ella Christine (Fain) Poag of Columbia, TN; his siblings, James Rodney Poag of Boise, Idaho; Victor Poag of Peoria, Arizona; and Wanda Poag Stanfill of Columbia, TN.
At his request, there will be no services. His family will celebrate his life at a later date at the family homestead. Arrangements are with Alternative Cremation and Funeral Services, Franklin, TN. You may send your condolences and memories at their website, WWW.ALTERNATIVECREMA TIONTN.COM.

Published in The Daily Herald from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
