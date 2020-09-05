Charlie Martin
Charles Allen "Charlie" Martin, 87, retired dairy farmer, well-known Mule Trader, and resident of Groveland Ridge Road, died Friday, September 4, 2020 at Maury Regional Medical Center.
A graveside service will be conducted Monday at 2:00 P.M. at Pleasant Mount Cemetery with Reverend Byrd Broyles and Reverend Jimmy Rochelle officiating. Military honors will be provided by Herbert Griffin American Legion Post 19. The family will visit with friends Monday from 12:00 P.M. -2:00 P.M. at Pleasant Mount Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
The family suggests memorials to Pleasant Mount Cumberland Presbyterian Church, c/o Charlotte McCord, 1184 Roy Sellers Road, Columbia, TN 38401. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com
.
Born October 1, 1932 in Lawrence County, he was the son of the late Thomas Lester Martin and the late Laura Ella Sharpton Martin. On April 12, 1952, he married Mary Evelyn Vaughn Martin who preceded him in death November 19, 2001. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War, where he was stationed in Germany. Mr. Martin was Maury County's first Mule Man and was instrumental in restarting Mule Day in 1974. For a number of years, he drove The Historical Trolley in Columbia. He was a member of Pleasant Mount Cumberland Presbyterian Church, and served as an Elder.
Survivors include his daughters, Charlotte Ann (Derrick) McCord of Columbia; Melanie Dawn (Marty) Pilkinton of Columbia; sons, Dwayne (Karen) Martin of Columbia; Wayne (Tammy) Martin of Columbia; grandchildren, Jared Martin, Stephen (Kristen) Martin, Chance (Andrea) Martin, Mary Grace Martin, Lindsay McCord, Dylan McCord, Ryan (Justice) Pilkinton, Amber Pilkinton; precious great grandchildren, Hollis Martin, Harper Martin, Wyatt Martin; step-grandchildren, Chris (Laura) McKissack, Brandon (Ashley) McKissack, Courtney (Daniel) Willis; step-great grandchildren, Aubree McKissack, Alyson McKissack, Coleden McKissack, Blakely McKissack; brother-in-law, Jack Auville; very special caregiver, Jan Padgett Anderson; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Sylvia Auville, Pattie Campbell; and brothers, Joe Paul Martin and Jack Martin.
Active pallbearers will be his grandsons and Justin Robinette. Honorary pallbearers include Elders of Pleasant Mount Cumberland Presbyterian Church.