Christine J. Shyes

Columbia - Mrs. Christine J. Shyes, age 95 of Columbia died Friday, October 16, 2020 at Alive Hospice in Nashville, TN.

A Walk through viewing will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 1:00 til 5:00 p. m. at V. K. Ryan & Son Funeral Home.

Graveside services will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at Polk Memorial Gardens. Masks and social distancing is mandatory.

Christine was preceded in death byt her loving husband, Lee Shyes, her sisters Carrie M. Scott and Vivian Inez Simmons and her brother Willie Jones.

She lives on in the memories of her nephew Myles W. Scott, Jr. (Bobbie) and nice Carolyn S. Head.

V.K. Ryan & Son Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.



