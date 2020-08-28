1/1
Clarence D. "Sonny" White Jr.
Clarence D. "Sonny" White Jr.
Mt. Pleasant - Clarence D. "Sonny" White, Jr., age 88, passed away on August 27, at his home on West Sheepneck Road, Mt. Pleasant, TN. He was born on December 10, 1931, to the late Clarence D. and Emma Durham White in Henryville, TN. He is survived by his "Old Girl", Sarah Workman White and two daughters Cindy (Chris) Frazier and Ginny White Barnett, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He entered the Air Force on June 4, 1952. After completing his training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas, he was assigned to duties at Lowry Air Force base in Denver, Colorado and was later stationed in St. Mihiel France and Neubery, Germany.
After his duties in the Air Force, he became an employee at Murray Ohio, bicycle plant in Lawrenceburg, TN, as an inspector for 37 years.
Sonny was considered by many, to be a jack of all trades but never bragged about it. He was gentle and patient soul and was seen many a day with a dog by his side.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister: Clarice (Albert) Knott and brother Joyce Alvus White; his daughter: Maggie (Michael) Hamilton and son Clarence (Horton)Jones and granddaughters: Connie and Carrie Whitehead, whom he helped raise.
Sonny will dearly be missed by his family and friends.
Graveside service will be held Monday, August 31, 2020, at Blowing Springs Cemetery, in Mt. Pleasant, service will begin at 2 p.m. Post 19 will conduct military honors.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Condolences may be offered online at www.williamsfh.com.

Published in The Daily Herald from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
