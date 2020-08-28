1/
Clarice Ring Wales
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clarice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clarice Ring Wales
Clarice Ring Wales, 78, retired hairdresser for The Three Sister's Styling Salon, died Friday, August 28, 2020 at NHC Columbia.
Funeral services will be conducted Monday at 2:00 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home with Reverend Mike Roberts officiating. Burial will follow in Hardison Cemetery on Rock Springs Road. The family will visit with friends Monday from 12:00 P.M. until service time at the funeral home. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
Born November 10, 1942 in Maury County, she was the daughter of the late Mahlon Ring and the late Elsie Pearl Whitley Ring. Ms. Wales was a member of the Church of Christ.
Survivors include brothers, David (Denise) Ring of Columbia; Allen (Carol) Ring of Columbia; sisters, Cathy Pedrick of Mt. Pleasant; Judy Cook of Columbia; grandchild, Kalli Wales of Dresden; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert Keith Wales; sisters, Glenda Prince; Charlene Fowler; Betty Hill; and brother, William Ring.
Active pallbearers will be her nephews.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Herald from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors
320 West 7th Street
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 388-4711
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved