Clarice Ring Wales
Clarice Ring Wales, 78, retired hairdresser for The Three Sister's Styling Salon, died Friday, August 28, 2020 at NHC Columbia.
Funeral services will be conducted Monday at 2:00 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home with Reverend Mike Roberts officiating. Burial will follow in Hardison Cemetery on Rock Springs Road. The family will visit with friends Monday from 12:00 P.M. until service time at the funeral home. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com
.
Born November 10, 1942 in Maury County, she was the daughter of the late Mahlon Ring and the late Elsie Pearl Whitley Ring. Ms. Wales was a member of the Church of Christ.
Survivors include brothers, David (Denise) Ring of Columbia; Allen (Carol) Ring of Columbia; sisters, Cathy Pedrick of Mt. Pleasant; Judy Cook of Columbia; grandchild, Kalli Wales of Dresden; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert Keith Wales; sisters, Glenda Prince; Charlene Fowler; Betty Hill; and brother, William Ring.
Active pallbearers will be her nephews.