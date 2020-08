Clarice Ring WalesClarice Ring Wales, 78, retired hairdresser for The Three Sister's Styling Salon, died Friday, August 28, 2020 at NHC Columbia.Funeral services will be conducted Monday at 2:00 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home with Reverend Mike Roberts officiating. Burial will follow in Hardison Cemetery on Rock Springs Road. The family will visit with friends Monday from 12:00 P.M. until service time at the funeral home. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com Born November 10, 1942 in Maury County, she was the daughter of the late Mahlon Ring and the late Elsie Pearl Whitley Ring. Ms. Wales was a member of the Church of Christ.Survivors include brothers, David (Denise) Ring of Columbia; Allen (Carol) Ring of Columbia; sisters, Cathy Pedrick of Mt. Pleasant; Judy Cook of Columbia; grandchild, Kalli Wales of Dresden; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert Keith Wales; sisters, Glenda Prince; Charlene Fowler; Betty Hill; and brother, William Ring.Active pallbearers will be her nephews.