Clayton Wayne Anderson

Columbia - Clayton Wayne Anderson was born on October 16, 1966 in Columbia, TN to the late Norman Anderson Jr. and to the late Robbie Lee Wilkes Anderson. He departed this life on Thursday, October 15, 2020 in Crest Hill, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Deborah Ann Anderson. Clayton grew up in Columbia, TN, attended school at College Hill Elementary, and graduated from Central High School in 1984. At an early age, Clayton accepted Jesus Christ and was baptized at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. When he departed this life, he was a member of Living Word Christian Church in Forest Park, IL, under the leadership of Dr. Bill Winston.

Clayton was employed by General Electric in Columbia, TN and in Bloomington, IL for approximately 10 years. Later, he was employed for 22 years by Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill, Illinois, where he achieved the rank of Lietenant at this facility. His favorite past time was motorcycle riding and body building.

Clayton leaves to cherish his memories one sister, Chiquita McCaster (Ned) of Antioch, TN; one niece, Candace Patrick Waller of Atlanta, GA; two nephews, Ronnie Patrick Jr. of Nashville, TN and Norman Anderson (Leighanna) of Columbia, TN; two great-nieces, Kanyse Wyatt and Kaire Anderson of Columbia, TN; three great-nephews, Nashawn Anderson, Kam Anderson, and Khalil Anderson of Columbia, TN; one aunt, Bettye Wilkes-Brooks (Allen) of Atlanta, GA; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, friends, and a significant other, Jacquelyn Boyd of Chicago, IL.

Walk-through visitation will be Wednesday from 1-6 pm at V.K. Ryan & Son Funeral Home. Family present from 4-6 pm. Graveside service will be Thursday, 11 am at Pincrest Memorial Gardens.

V.K. Ryan & Son Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store