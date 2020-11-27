Clevie Darnell Burkeen

Clevie Darnell Burkeen was born in Columbia, TN on February 16, 1961 to Ethelene Burkeen and the late James Amos. She entered into eternal rest on Saturday, November 14th, 2020.

Memorial services will be Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Polk Memorial Gardens, at 1:00pm.

She professed her faith in Christ at an early age at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. She was a high school graduate of Columbia Central High School, class of 1979. She continued her education at Tennessee State University. She was a former employee of Telco Solutions 3 as a Quality Control Inspector.

She leaves to cherish her memory a devoted daughter, Chastity Morgan and a grandson Jaden Morgan; mother, Ethelene Burkeen; brothers, Tony (Sherisse) Burkeen, Derrick Burkeen, Elliot (Jackie) Burkeen, Wendell (Lisa) Burkeen; sister, Vicki Burkeen of Columbia, TN; late grandparents Lossie, Sr. and Annie Burkeen of Columbia, TN. A host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Devoted cousins, Otis and Octavia Ray.

VK Ryan & Son Funeral Home will be assisting the family with arrangements.



