Columbia - Connie Coffey of Columbia, TN passed away at the age of 69 on Friday, November 27th at the Pigeon Forge Rehabilitation Center in Pigeon Forge, TN. Connie now rests in the arms of God along with her parents Robert and Mary Fields and her brothers Dennis and Troy Cockrell. Connie was a loving mother to her children and grandchildren. She was a very hardworking woman in her younger years, working in the food industry and managing a grocery store. Connie is survived by her sons, Troy Cockrell of Sevierville, TN and Shawn Cockrell of Florida; her brother Gary Cockrell of San Mateo, CA; her sister Christine Wagner of Barstow, CA; and by two generations of grandchildren. Online condolences may be shared at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Daily Herald from Dec. 3 to Dec. 7, 2020.
