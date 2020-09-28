1/1
Coretha Nichols
Coretha Mae Nichols, age 94 of Mt. Pleasant, TN passed to her heavenly home Saturday, September 26 at Hidden Acres Health Care Center with her loving children by her side.
Survivors include her daughter, Barbara Burgess and her son, Randy (Robin) Nichols. Grandchildren – Scott (Rebecca Nichols), Eric (Beth) Nichols, Jesse (Brittany) Nichols, Douglas (April) Burgess, and Nicole (Bobby) Roach. Great Grandchildren – Tyler Burgess, Amanda Burgess, Keller Roach Mackendra Roach, Kohen Roach, Daniel Nichols, Ashleigh Nichols, Morgan Nichols, Lilly Nichols, Cole Nichols, Bradley Nichols, Elise Nichols, Adalyn Nichols,, Harper Nichols, and Kennedy Nichols. One sister, Mary Betty and one brother, Charlie Coleman, along with many nephews and nieces.
Coretha was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jesse Nichols (1999), her parents, three sisters and four brothers.
Coretha was born in 1926 in Carroll County, TN, the second daughter of Raymond and Vadie Coleman. In 1945 she married the love of her life, Jesse, and together they raised a family and served the Lord. Being a member of First Family Church in Columbia, TN for 47 years, she loved working in the children's department and working with the senior adults. She was an avid gardener and loved flowers. She was an excellent cook and loved serving her family and friends. She was a great friend and mentor to many and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral services are as follows: Visitation with the family will be Tuesday evening, September 29 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at First Family Church with a memorial service to follow at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 30 a visitation will be held in West Tennessee at Latham's Chapel Baptist Church (135 Latham Chapel Rd, Milan, TN) at 1:00 p.m. with a memorial service at 2:00 followed by burial in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Maury United Ministries at www.mauryunited.org or 812 N. Main St. Mt. Pleasant, TN 38474.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. You may send the family your sympathy or share your memories at williamsfh.com.

Published in The Daily Herald from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
