Cynthia Cunningham Lay
Mrs. Cynthia Anne Cunningham Lay departed this life on Friday, September 25, 2020 in to the divine embrace of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, at her residence in Columbia, Tennessee. She was 90 years young.
She was born to loving parents, Paul C. Cunningham and Maree Johnston Cunningham, in Princeton, Kentucky on June 13, 1930, both of whom preceded her in death. She is survived by her loving husband, Dr. Allyn M. Lay of Columbia, Tennessee; sons, Allyn M. Lay, Jr. and wife, Linda Chesser Lay of Knoxville, Tennessee, and John Paul Lay of Mountain Home Idaho; and daughter Patricia Anne Lay Gill and husband, Brent Lee Gill , of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; grandsons, Andrew Allyn Gill of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Nicholas Blaine Gill of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; brother, Dr. Paul J. Cunningham and wife Patsy Cunningham of Galveston, Texas; and serval nieces and nephews, and a host of friends and other relations.
She was a graduate of Butler High School, Princeton, Kentucky, in 1948. She attended Texas State College for Women, later transferring and graduating from the University of Kentucky in 1952. She taught elementary education and home economics in Somerset, Kentucky and Memphis, Tennessee, before becoming a fulltime wife, mother and homemaker. Following college, she lived in Somerset, Knoxville, Memphis, Alcoa, Mt. Pleasant, Augusta and Columbia.
She was committed believer and follower of her Lord Jesus Christ, whom she sought to serve for all of her life. She was member of several Baptist churches in the various locations in which she lived, most recently the West End Baptist Church of Columbia, Tennessee, for many years. She enjoyed teaching, sewing, cooking, reading, music, flowers, painting, birding, travelling, her supper clubs, her garden club, and particularly her cosmopolitan club, her family members-most particularly her grandson, and her many friends, some of whom date back to when was five years old-friends of a lifetime. She loved her church and worship. She loved people and being in love with people.
We are grateful for the loving care provided to her by Melissa, Angela, Sandra, Renee and Kim for the past several years. My mother and her family have thought of them as extended members of our family.
All of us will miss her terribly. But we who are in Christ will see her again. "[For I know whom I have believed, and am persuaded that He is able to keep that which I have committed unto Him, against that day." II Timothy 1:12
Funeral services are incomplete and will be announced later by Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com
.