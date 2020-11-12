1/1
Daniel John Denihan
Daniel John Denihan
Bowling Green, KY - Daniel John Denihan of Bowling Green KY, born July 20, 1962 passed on Monday November 9, 2020. He was survived by his three sons Daniel John Denihan Jr., Justin Denihan & Christian Denihan all of Bowling Green, KY.
Also survived by his mother Sharon Cox & Step father Harold Cox, two brothers Patrick Denihan and Mike Denihan (Sue) all of Cornersville, TN. Services will be held on November 18, 2020 at Cornersville United Methodist Church, Cornersville,TN.

Published in The Daily Herald from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
