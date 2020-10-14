Daniel "Danny" Scott Wiggins
Daniel "Danny" Scott Wiggins, age 47, passed away after an extended illness at Maury Regional Medical Center. Born in Rutherford County on January 31st, 1973, Danny lived most of his life in Davidson and Maury Counties. He is survived by his mother, Pamela Johnson, and his brother Steve.
Danny was a resident of Clover Bottom in Nashville, Tennessee, for many years, before he moved to Columbia, Tennessee. Danny loved to bird watch on his porch, watch television, riding in his van to attend sports games, and relax in his bed whenever possible. Danny will be remembered for his beautiful smile, his infectious laughter, and his loving nature to those around him.
Danny is survived by his best friend of over fifteen years, Mark, and his friends and staff at IOI and Com Care. Danny was loved by everyone who met him, and he brought joy, laughter, and love into those that had the pleasure of being around him at any time. Danny will be truly missed by all that knew him.
A service in Daniel's honor will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Williams Funeral Home- Columbia, beginning at 2:00 pm with Bob Vassar officiating. We will receive friends on the same day from 1:00 pm until the time of the service. Burial will follow in a mausoleum at Polk Memorial Gardens.
