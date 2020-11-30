David Christopher "Chris" Hughes
David Christopher "Chris" Hughes, Sr. age 53, passed away Friday, November 28, 2020 at St. Thomas West in Nashville, TN. Chris was born January 7, 1967 in Maury County to the late David Linton Hughes and Joyce Bassham Hughes.
Chris is lifelong resident of the Mount Pleasant community. He has always been an extraordinarily hard worker. Chris spent over 30 years in construction and maintenance in various capacities. His work didn't stop when he clocked out; he had a passion for farming and yardwork. After the day's work was finally done or in his free moments, Chris would dedicate his time lending his talents and abilities to those that couldn't do for themselves, by mowing lawns or tending to maintenance issues. He truly had a heart for others, if you ever needed him he was always there, dependable through and through. If you knew Chris he probably lovingly picked on you, he had a fondness for cutting up and light-hearted jokes. On Saturdays, Chris shouted "Go Gators!" as he cheered on the Orange and Blue. He looked forward to the annual football game versus the Tennessee Volunteers, and would be sure to boast after each victory. To say Chris was frugal is an understatement, the man could stretch a dollar across town, his family lovingly refers to him as a "tightwad" and he is a well-known penny pincher, but he made his money count for himself and his family. Because at the end of the day, Chris's number one priority was his family. He was a dedicated and loving husband, father, uncle, great uncle, and friend. Chris is deeply loved and will be dearly missed by all that knew him.
Chris is survived by his wife Rita Frazier Hughes; children: Christopher (Stephanie) Hughes, Jr. and Allyson Marie Hughes; mother: Joyce Hughes; brothers: Eric (Rebecca) Hughes and Stephen (Rachel) Hughes; numerous nieces and nephews; great nephews and niece; brothers in law: Robbie (Tammy) Frazier, Ronnie (Leigh) Frazier, Randy (Dawn) Frazier, Ricky (Dena) Frazier; and special friend: Zelia Dinwiddie. Chris is preceded in death by his father: David L. Hughes; In-laws: Bobby and Ruby Frazier; and nephew: Drew Frazier.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Williams Funeral Home in Mount Pleasant, TN. A graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Arlington Cemetery in Mount Pleasant with Ronnie and Ricky Frazier officiating. The family requests that guests wear masks.
Pallbearers are: Nathan Coble, Jeffery Frazier, Ronnie Frazier, Randy Frazier, Ricky Frazier, Robbie Frazier, Bubba Clifton, and Alex Cervantes.
Special thanks to the first responders, Maury Regional, and St. Thomas West for their care and efforts.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences can be given online at www.williamsfh.com
