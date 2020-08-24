David Wayne Greenfield
His final game is over, the lights have been turned off, and the fish have been caught. David Wayne Greenfield,79,retired local owner of McClain's Appliance Store, died Sunday, August 23, 2020 at his home in Columbia, TN. The family will visit with friends from 4 to 7 pm at Williams Funeral Home in Columbia. The family respectfully requests masks be worn at the visitation. A graveside service for the family will be conducted Thursday at 10 am at The Arbor Pavilion of Polk Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Lee Stevenson officiating.
David was born, October 16, 1940 in Nashville, Tennessee. He was the only child of Kathryn (Burns) and Max Greenfield.
He graduated from Hay Long High School in Mount Pleasant, TN in 1958 where he played multiple sports. He then attended Columbia Military Academy where he played post-graduate football on an undefeated team of which all the players received college scholarships, and he went to Memphis State University following in his Uncle Jerry Burns' footsteps. He loved watching all sports, particularly Vanderbilt University, and he loved fishing and had many wonderful fishing buddies.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sue McClain Greenfield; daughter Cathy(Tom) Matyskiela, son Rex(Kris Shelton ) Greenfield, grandsons Tyler Matyskiela of Florence, Alabama, and Corey (Kassie) Matyskiela of Spring Lake, NC; granddaughter Ali Attkison of Mount Pleasant, TN , and great-grandson Liam Matyskiela of Spring Lake, NC.
Honorary Pallbearers will include members of the Bruce Strother's Sunday School Class at First United Methodist Church, the members of the Hay Long Class of 1958, the Maury Regional Hospital Volunteers, and the men of The Small Town Diner Breakfast Club. The family suggests memorials to Maury County Students in Transition, 222 West 7th Street, Columbia, Tn or the charity of choice
