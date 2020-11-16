David WestmorelandColumbia - David Westmoreland, age 81, a resident of Columbia, passed away on Sunday, November 15th, 2020.A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.Born December 19, 1938 in Maury County, David was the son of the late Joe Westmoreland and Nettie Zula McCollum. He was married to Paula Jean Westmoreland, and attended Maury Hills Church. He was a minister of the Church of Christ in the 60's, 70's, and 80's in Maury County, North Alabama, and East Tennessee. He baptized many, many souls. David was a master plumber, pipe fitter, and electrician. He enjoyed volunteering at the Harvest Share Food Pantry and was a member of the Hillview Breakfast Club. He was a Faithful Attendant at Celebrate Recovery. David had a servant's heart and believed in "Gardening to give to others". He loved praying and saying "Amen", He encouraged everyone to "Pray, Pray, Pray"In addition to his wife, David leaves behind to cherish his memory his sons: Joe (Dee) Westmoreland of Lewisburg, Anthony (Erica) Larnell Davis, Jr., of Columbia, Christopher Davis of Columbia; daughters: Crystal (Jamie) Armstrong of Columbia, April Armstrong of Goodlettsville; sisters: Nancy (Jim) Derryberrry of Duck River, Mary Jo Abernatha of Kentucky; Brenda (Jerry) Brown of Colliersville; sisters-in-law: Jean Westmoreland of Culleoka, Brenda Westmoreland of Missouri; grandchildren: Jessica Westmoreland, Kelsey Westmoreland, Cheyenne Westmoreland, Ariyanna Huddleston, Arthur Huddleston, Malachi Davis, Alexis Davis, Ty'Maia Powell-Crawl, Kalayla Gee, Qua'Veon Powell-Taylor, LaRon Wellons, Jayden Webster, Cameron Webster; great granddaughters: Serenity Westmoreland, and Amirah Wellons. Aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews of the Westmoreland and McCollum families.In addition to his parents, David is preceded in death by his son: Kent Westmoreland, and brothers: Don Westmoreland and Steve Westmoreland.