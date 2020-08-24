Deborah Ann "Debbie" Harris
Deborah Ann "Debbie" Harris, 60, well known female league softball player, died Sunday, August 23, 2020 at her residence on Riverside Drive surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Kane officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. The family will visit with friends Wednesday from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home.
The family strongly recommend to adhere to the CDC guidelines on social distancing and facial covering.
She was born July 26, 1960 in Maury County to the late Leonard Stepp Harris and the late Ann Hight Harris. Debbie was a graduate of Columbia Central High School Class of 1978 where she excelled in basketball and volleyball as well as in junior high school at Whitthorne Middle School. She graduated from Columbia State Community College with an Associate Degree in Medical Laboratory Technology. Debbie started out working at Union Carbide as an overhead crane operator, and later as a laboratory technician at Williamson Medical Center and Bedford Medical Center. Her love of softball began in 1969, and she was a member of many teams including, The Ladies Softball League and The Pack Team. Her hobbies included wood working, line dancing, watching court television shows, as well as an avid Tennessee Volunteers and Tennessee Titans fan.
Survivors include her lifetime partner, Martha "Marta" Snider Brown of Columbia; two sisters, Shirley Spann (Harv) of Lynnville, and Connie Harris (Rebecca Martin) of Dickson; one brother, Jimmy Harris (Sandy) of Orlando, Florida; several nieces and nephews including two very special nephews Hank Davis and Brian Davis that have been by her side from the beginning of her illness; and three step children, James, Marta-Marie, Kristi.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister; Patricia Harris Davis.
Pallbearers will be Brian Davis, Hank Davis, Brian Bennett, Jeff Wiley, Frank Snider, and Terry Barnes. Honorary pallbearers will be Harv Spann and members of The Pack.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Maury County Animal Shelter, 1233 Mapleash Avenue, Columbia, TN 38401. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com
.