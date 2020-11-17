Deborah Eads
Mt. Pleasant - Deborah Lynn Cummins Eads, age 62, a resident of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at her residence.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11AM at Heritage Funeral Home with Rick Points officiating. A visitation will also be held on Friday from 10-11AM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Born on April 10, 1958 in Marion, Indiana, Deborah was the daughter of the late George Cummins and the late Ann Pinklton Cummins. She earned her Associates Degree from Columbia State Community College and worked in environmental services at Maury Regional Medical Center. Deborah had an outstanding work ethic and owned her own business for over ten years. She enjoyed collecting clowns and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Eads of Mt. Pleasant; sons: Ronnie Knowles of Mt. Pleasant, Rodney (Michelle) Knowles of Mt. Pleasant; daughter, Angela Knowles of Columbia; brothers: Gary Cummins of Indiana, Marty Cummins of Mt. Pleasant; sister, Kim Scott of Mt. Pleasant; stepmother: Idinah Cummins: nine grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
