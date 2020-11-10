Debra Kay Appelman

Columbia - Debra Kay Appelman, age 66 of Columbia, passed away on November 1, 2020. Debbie was born on July 21, 1954, in Postville, IA, daughter of the late Clifford and Betty Gisleson. Married for 47 years, she and her devoted husband, Arvin, enjoyed traveling the country in their RV, riding their motorcycle, and taking trips in their Jensen Healey. She also loved taking care of her garden, baking with her granddaughters, cheering on the grandchildren at their sporting events, and dancing. Debbie was a faithful member of the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Lewisburg. A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Debbie will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters: Heidi (Mark) Willoughby of Columbia and Heather (Brian) Rigley of Lewisville, TX; grandchildren: Micah Willoughby, Amelia Willoughby, Megan Willoughby, Anna Kate Willoughby, Andrew Rigley, and Lauren Rohn: Brother Steve (Joni) Gisleson; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Dave and Marilyn Appelman; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Nov 14, 2020, in the Family Life Center of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Lewisburg from 1 – 3pm. Memorial service will follow in the sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Lewisburg or Agathos Classical School in Columbia.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store