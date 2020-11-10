1/1
Debra Kay Appelman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Debra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Debra Kay Appelman
Columbia - Debra Kay Appelman, age 66 of Columbia, passed away on November 1, 2020. Debbie was born on July 21, 1954, in Postville, IA, daughter of the late Clifford and Betty Gisleson. Married for 47 years, she and her devoted husband, Arvin, enjoyed traveling the country in their RV, riding their motorcycle, and taking trips in their Jensen Healey. She also loved taking care of her garden, baking with her granddaughters, cheering on the grandchildren at their sporting events, and dancing. Debbie was a faithful member of the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Lewisburg. A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Debbie will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters: Heidi (Mark) Willoughby of Columbia and Heather (Brian) Rigley of Lewisville, TX; grandchildren: Micah Willoughby, Amelia Willoughby, Megan Willoughby, Anna Kate Willoughby, Andrew Rigley, and Lauren Rohn: Brother Steve (Joni) Gisleson; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Dave and Marilyn Appelman; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Nov 14, 2020, in the Family Life Center of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Lewisburg from 1 – 3pm. Memorial service will follow in the sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Lewisburg or Agathos Classical School in Columbia.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Herald from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved