Delores Dean Doyle Whitehouse
Delores Dean Doyle Whitehouse
Columbia - Delores Dean Doyle Whitehouse, 86, died Monday, October 12, 2020 in Columbia, Tennessee.
Funeral services will be conducted 12:00 P.M. Friday at Evergreen Funeral Home in Louisville, Kentucky. Entombment will follow in Evergreen Mausoleum. The family will visit with friends Friday from 11:00 A.M. until service time at the funeral home in Kentucky. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with local arrangements and condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
Born April 22, 1934 in Louisville, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Yancie Doyle and the late Mary Louise Lee. On June 30, 1948, she married Darrell E. Whitehouse who preceded her in death June 7, 2018. Mrs. Whitehouse a member of Highview Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son, Larry (Louise) Whitehouse of Columbia; grandchildren, Dawn Whitehouse, Jennifer Whitehouse, and David (Amy) Whitehouse all of Columbia, Tennessee; Melissa (Bryan) Gordon of Shepardville, Kentucky; Dannielle (Will) Whitehouse of Houston, Texas; and great grandchildren, Taylor Devitt, Tristan Curry, Drake Gandee, Destiny Whitehouse, Paxton Gordon, and Ainsley Gordon.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sons, Glenn E. Whitehouse, Danny L. Whitehouse; five brothers; and two sisters.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Brian Cooper, the Staff of Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home, and Hospice Compassus.

Published in The Daily Herald from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors
320 West 7th Street
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 388-4711
