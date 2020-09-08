Denise Ruth Henson
Mt. Pleasant - Denise Ruth Henson, 58, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on September 5, 2020. She was born November 04, 1961 in Pennsylvania to Clarence Bordner Jr. and Ruth Nine Bordner. She attended Locust Street Church of Christ in Mt. Pleasant. She was a devoted animal and nature lover.
She is survived by her husband Thomas Henson; their children: Kane (Amy) Henson, Cody (Bee) Blake, and Tiffany Boyd (Rick Boshers); eight grandchildren; brother: David Bordner; mother: Ruth Bordner
She is preceded in death by her father Clarence Bordner Jr. and her sister, Cathy Heckman.
Visitation will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Williams Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant from 12:00 to 2:00, memorial service to follow.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Condolences may be offered online at www.williamsfh.com
