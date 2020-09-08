1/1
Denise Ruth Henson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Denise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Denise Ruth Henson
Mt. Pleasant - Denise Ruth Henson, 58, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on September 5, 2020. She was born November 04, 1961 in Pennsylvania to Clarence Bordner Jr. and Ruth Nine Bordner. She attended Locust Street Church of Christ in Mt. Pleasant. She was a devoted animal and nature lover.
She is survived by her husband Thomas Henson; their children: Kane (Amy) Henson, Cody (Bee) Blake, and Tiffany Boyd (Rick Boshers); eight grandchildren; brother: David Bordner; mother: Ruth Bordner
She is preceded in death by her father Clarence Bordner Jr. and her sister, Cathy Heckman.
Visitation will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Williams Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant from 12:00 to 2:00, memorial service to follow.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Condolences may be offered online at www.williamsfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Herald from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home
2517 Trotwood Avenue
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 388-2135
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Williams Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved