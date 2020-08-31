1/1
Dennis Joel Farris
Dennis Joel Farris, 68, former employee of Action Homes and resident of Centerville, died Friday, August 28, 2020, at his home after an extended illness.
A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday at 1:00 P.M. at Polk Memorial Gardens with Stephen Felts officiating. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with arrangements and condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
Born March 5, 1952 in Maury County, he was the son of the late Porter B. Farris and the late Joan Warf Farris. He served in the United States Army during Vietnam as a lineman and was a talented repairman. Mr. Farris enjoyed life and all animals, especially his two dogs, Bo and Duke.
The family would like to express a special thanks to his neighbors and friends, Thomas and Brenda Brady, for always looking after Dennis. A special thanks to Dr. Kristin Ancell, oncologist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, for everything to assist Dennis in his battle against prostate cancer, and Tennessee Valley Healthcare System.
Mr. Farris is survived by a large extended family.
Pallbearers will be Kerry Thacker, Gary Willis, Thomas Brady, Dennis Dunnagan, Phillip Mason, Tommy Anderson, and Mike Cassidy.

Published in The Daily Herald from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
