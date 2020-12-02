1/1
Donald Carl "Donny" Felton
Westmoreland - Donald Carl "Donny" Felton, 64, machinist for ITW Industries and resident of Westmoreland, Tennessee, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Sumner Regional Medical Center.
A private graveside service will be held at Arlington Cemetery with his brother Roy Fraser officiating. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with arrangements and condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
Born November 6, 1956, he was the son of the late Milton Felton and the late Elizabeth Katherine Goad Fraser. He was a 1975 graduate of Columbia Central High School. An avid outdoorsman, Mr. Felton, enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Survivors include his step-father, Charles Fraser of Columbia; half-brother, Roy (Jenny) Fraser of Murfreesboro; step-brother, Chuck (Karen) Fraser of Hewitt, Texas; step-sister, Linda (Kenny) Johnson of Newburgh, Indiana; several nieces and nephews; uncle, Randy Goad of Murfreesboro; and special friend, Melba York of Portland, Tennessee.

Published in The Daily Herald from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
