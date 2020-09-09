Donald Stephens

On the evening of August 5th, 2020 Donald Stephens went to Heaven at the age of 80. He was born in Payden, MS in 1940 and later in life moved to Memphis, TN. While in Memphis he started a career in the plumbing industry working his way up thru the ranks and becoming a branch manager, however, his true passion was in sales. Those left to cherish the memory of Don are his wife of 60 years Sandra and four kids, Renee, Lori, Keith, and Philip, his grandchildren Morgan, Jordan, Jimmy, Hannah, and Ariana and one great grandchild Caleb. In addition, he is survived by his brother Aubrey and his wife Carolyn. Due to covid, a memorial service will be held in the fall an announcement will follow with additional details. The family is grateful for all your thoughts and prayers.



